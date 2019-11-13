Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 1.02% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,215,768 worth of FDX, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $161.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/12/2019 John C. Inglis Director 600 $167.69 $100,614 09/27/2019 R. Brad Martin Director 1,750 $145.00 $253,750 11/01/2019 John A. Edwardson Director 10,000 $154.12 $1,541,250

And Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), the #78 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,117,958 worth of NWL, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWL is detailed in the table below:

NWL — last trade: $19.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/15/2019 Michael Todman Director 5,000 $15.76 $78,800 11/07/2019 James Craigie Director 12,500 $20.00 $250,000

