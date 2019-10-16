Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), which makes up 0.63% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,501,020 worth of URI, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at URI:
URI — last trade: $120.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/22/2019
|Donald C. Roof
|Director
|5,000
|$118.27
|$591,362
|07/24/2019
|Jose B. Alvarez
|Director
|238
|$125.98
|$29,983
|08/19/2019
|Filippo Passerini
|Director
|2,000
|$110.37
|$220,749
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.