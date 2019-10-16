Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), which makes up 0.63% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,501,020 worth of URI, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at URI:

URI — last trade: $120.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/22/2019 Donald C. Roof Director 5,000 $118.27 $591,362 07/24/2019 Jose B. Alvarez Director 238 $125.98 $29,983 08/19/2019 Filippo Passerini Director 2,000 $110.37 $220,749

