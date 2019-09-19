Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF), which makes up 0.10% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,325,324 worth of BHF, making it the #140 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BHF:
BHF — last trade: $40.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2019
|C. Edward Chaplin
|Director
|2,700
|$36.50
|$98,556
|06/26/2019
|Margaret M. McCarthy
|Director
|2,941
|$34.08
|$100,243
|08/12/2019
|Eric T. Steigerwalt
|President and CEO
|12,500
|$34.04
|$425,506
|08/14/2019
|Myles Lambert
|EVP,Chief Dist. & Mktg.Officer
|3,000
|$34.18
|$102,531
|08/22/2019
|Conor Murphy
|EVP & Chief Operating Officer
|3,000
|$35.68
|$107,030
|08/27/2019
|John Rosenthal
|EVP & Chief Investment Officer
|10,000
|$35.61
|$356,100
