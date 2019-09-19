Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF), which makes up 0.10% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,325,324 worth of BHF, making it the #140 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BHF:

BHF — last trade: $40.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/13/2019 C. Edward Chaplin Director 2,700 $36.50 $98,556 06/26/2019 Margaret M. McCarthy Director 2,941 $34.08 $100,243 08/12/2019 Eric T. Steigerwalt President and CEO 12,500 $34.04 $425,506 08/14/2019 Myles Lambert EVP,Chief Dist. & Mktg.Officer 3,000 $34.18 $102,531 08/22/2019 Conor Murphy EVP & Chief Operating Officer 3,000 $35.68 $107,030 08/27/2019 John Rosenthal EVP & Chief Investment Officer 10,000 $35.61 $356,100

