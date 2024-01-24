Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), which makes up 1.13% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $78,747,082 worth of MO, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MO:

MO — last trade: $40.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2023 Robert Matthews Davis Director 1,200 $40.50 $48,599 11/06/2023 Ian L.T. Clarke Director 1,100 $40.57 $44,625

