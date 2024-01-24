Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), which makes up 1.13% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $78,747,082 worth of MO, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MO:
MO — last trade: $40.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2023
|Robert Matthews Davis
|Director
|1,200
|$40.50
|$48,599
|11/06/2023
|Ian L.T. Clarke
|Director
|1,100
|$40.57
|$44,625
