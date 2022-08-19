Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), which makes up 0.27% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,448,963 worth of VTRS, making it the #98 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VTRS:

VTRS — last trade: $10.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2022 W. Don Cornwell Director 2,700 $9.90 $26,721 03/15/2022 Michael Goettler Chief Executive Officer 50,352 $9.87 $496,773

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), the #138 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,901,537 worth of CLF, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLF is detailed in the table below:

CLF — last trade: $18.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/26/2022 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 4,500 $27.14 $122,108 04/29/2022 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 4,000 $26.32 $105,260 05/11/2022 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 4,600 $22.38 $102,940 08/16/2022 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 5,000 $19.36 $96,800 08/17/2022 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 6,000 $18.43 $110,579

