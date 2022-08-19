Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), which makes up 0.27% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,448,963 worth of VTRS, making it the #98 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VTRS:
VTRS — last trade: $10.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2022
|W. Don Cornwell
|Director
|2,700
|$9.90
|$26,721
|03/15/2022
|Michael Goettler
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,352
|$9.87
|$496,773
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), the #138 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,901,537 worth of CLF, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLF is detailed in the table below:
CLF — last trade: $18.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/26/2022
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|4,500
|$27.14
|$122,108
|04/29/2022
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|4,000
|$26.32
|$105,260
|05/11/2022
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|4,600
|$22.38
|$102,940
|08/16/2022
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|5,000
|$19.36
|$96,800
|08/17/2022
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|6,000
|$18.43
|$110,579
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.