Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 0.61% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,384,015 worth of CNC, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:
CNC — last trade: $92.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2022
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|6,270
|$80.94
|$507,494
|04/29/2022
|Christopher J. Coughlin
|Director
|12,000
|$81.37
|$976,440
|04/29/2022
|H. James Dallas
|Director
|3,065
|$81.75
|$250,564
And UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), the #93 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $25,823,076 worth of UGI, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UGI is detailed in the table below:
UGI — last trade: $43.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/16/2022
|Frank S. Hermance
|Director
|65,000
|$38.15
|$2,479,432
|02/17/2022
|Roger Perreault
|President & CEO
|3,900
|$38.65
|$150,716
