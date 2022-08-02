Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 0.61% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,384,015 worth of CNC, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:

CNC — last trade: $92.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2022 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 6,270 $80.94 $507,494
04/29/2022 Christopher J. Coughlin Director 12,000 $81.37 $976,440
04/29/2022 H. James Dallas Director 3,065 $81.75 $250,564

And UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), the #93 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $25,823,076 worth of UGI, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UGI is detailed in the table below:

UGI — last trade: $43.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/16/2022 Frank S. Hermance Director 65,000 $38.15 $2,479,432
02/17/2022 Roger Perreault President & CEO 3,900 $38.65 $150,716

