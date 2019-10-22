Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIS

L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), which makes up 1.48% of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $55,228,999 worth of LHX, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LHX:

LHX — last trade: $199.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2019 Lewis Hay III Director 9,800 $203.34 $1,992,732
09/03/2019 Thomas A. Dattilo Director 1,000 $209.19 $209,190
09/10/2019 Thomas A. Dattilo Director 1,000 $200.80 $200,800
09/10/2019 Sallie B. Bailey Director 700 $200.00 $140,000

And Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), the #39 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $25,972,755 worth of FAST, which represents approximately 0.69% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FAST is detailed in the table below:

FAST — last trade: $36.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/18/2019 Michael J. Ancius Director 1,104 $30.13 $33,264
08/01/2019 Daniel L. Johnson Director 2,500 $30.49 $76,218
08/05/2019 Michael J. Ancius Director 1,000 $28.99 $28,990
09/10/2019 Sallie B. Bailey Director 700 $200.00 $140,000

