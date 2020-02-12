Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOV

Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), which makes up 0.59% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,719,637 worth of HI, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HI:
HI — last trade: $29.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/27/2019
|Christopher H. Trainor
|Sr. Vice President
|3,500
|$31.47
|$110,138
|02/06/2020
|J. Michael Whitted
|Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev
|1,000
|$28.50
|$28,500
|02/10/2020
|Nicholas R. Farrell
|VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance
|1,000
|$28.88
|$28,878
And Covetrus Inc (Symbol: CVET), the #76 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,604,742 worth of CVET, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVET is detailed in the table below:
CVET — last trade: $13.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/21/2019
|Erin Powers Brennan
|See Remarks
|1,684
|$14.90
|$25,092
|08/20/2019
|Christine T. Komola
|See Remarks
|5,060
|$14.80
|$74,888
|08/21/2019
|Benjamin Shaw
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,800
|$13.87
|$24,964
