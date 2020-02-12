Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOV

Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), which makes up 0.59% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,719,637 worth of HI, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HI:

HI — last trade: $29.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/27/2019 Christopher H. Trainor Sr. Vice President 3,500 $31.47 $110,138 02/06/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $28.50 $28,500 02/10/2020 Nicholas R. Farrell VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance 1,000 $28.88 $28,878

And Covetrus Inc (Symbol: CVET), the #76 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,604,742 worth of CVET, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVET is detailed in the table below:

CVET — last trade: $13.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/21/2019 Erin Powers Brennan See Remarks 1,684 $14.90 $25,092 08/20/2019 Christine T. Komola See Remarks 5,060 $14.80 $74,888 08/21/2019 Benjamin Shaw Chief Executive Officer 1,800 $13.87 $24,964

