Markets
HI

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), which makes up 0.59% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,719,637 worth of HI, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HI:

HI — last trade: $29.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/27/2019 Christopher H. Trainor Sr. Vice President 3,500 $31.47 $110,138
02/06/2020 J. Michael Whitted Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev 1,000 $28.50 $28,500
02/10/2020 Nicholas R. Farrell VP, GC, Sec, Chief Compliance 1,000 $28.88 $28,878

And Covetrus Inc (Symbol: CVET), the #76 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,604,742 worth of CVET, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVET is detailed in the table below:

CVET — last trade: $13.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/21/2019 Erin Powers Brennan See Remarks 1,684 $14.90 $25,092
08/20/2019 Christine T. Komola See Remarks 5,060 $14.80 $74,888
08/21/2019 Benjamin Shaw Chief Executive Officer 1,800 $13.87 $24,964

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HI CVET

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular