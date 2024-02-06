Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), which makes up 0.41% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,788,520 worth of SEDG, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEDG:
SEDG — last trade: $65.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2023
|Ronen Faier
|Chief Financial Officer
|875
|$180.10
|$157,588
|11/09/2023
|Marcel Gani
|Director
|5,000
|$73.49
|$367,450
|11/09/2023
|More Avery
|Director
|15,300
|$70.96
|$1,085,632
And NCR Voyix Corp (Symbol: VYX), the #65 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,960,200 worth of VYX, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VYX is detailed in the table below:
VYX — last trade: $14.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/17/2023
|James G. Kelly
|Director
|64,200
|$15.50
|$995,100
|12/01/2023
|Kevin Michael Reddy
|Director
|6,250
|$16.05
|$100,312
