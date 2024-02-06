Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), which makes up 0.41% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,788,520 worth of SEDG, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEDG:

SEDG — last trade: $65.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2023 Ronen Faier Chief Financial Officer 875 $180.10 $157,588 11/09/2023 Marcel Gani Director 5,000 $73.49 $367,450 11/09/2023 More Avery Director 15,300 $70.96 $1,085,632

And NCR Voyix Corp (Symbol: VYX), the #65 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,960,200 worth of VYX, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VYX is detailed in the table below:

VYX — last trade: $14.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/17/2023 James G. Kelly Director 64,200 $15.50 $995,100 12/01/2023 Kevin Michael Reddy Director 6,250 $16.05 $100,312

