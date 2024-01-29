Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), which makes up 0.47% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,803,518 worth of INDB, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INDB:

INDB — last trade: $59.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/30/2023 Jeffrey J. Tengel Chief Executive Officer 2,100 $48.58 $102,028 10/27/2023 Lee C. Powlus Chief Tech & Operations Off. 512 $47.45 $24,294

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), the #36 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,761,612 worth of ABR, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ABR is detailed in the table below:

ABR — last trade: $13.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2023 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 10,000 $12.47 $124,700 11/08/2023 William C. Green Director 4,919 $13.00 $63,947 11/24/2023 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 35,000 $12.18 $426,450 11/21/2023 Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $12.20 $30,500 11/16/2023 Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer 7,500 $12.37 $92,775 11/28/2023 Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $11.96 $59,825 11/29/2023 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 40,000 $12.00 $479,900

