Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), which makes up 0.47% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,803,518 worth of INDB, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INDB:
INDB — last trade: $59.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/30/2023
|Jeffrey J. Tengel
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,100
|$48.58
|$102,028
|10/27/2023
|Lee C. Powlus
|Chief Tech & Operations Off.
|512
|$47.45
|$24,294
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), the #36 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,761,612 worth of ABR, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ABR is detailed in the table below:
ABR — last trade: $13.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2023
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|10,000
|$12.47
|$124,700
|11/08/2023
|William C. Green
|Director
|4,919
|$13.00
|$63,947
|11/24/2023
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|35,000
|$12.18
|$426,450
|11/21/2023
|Paul Elenio
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$12.20
|$30,500
|11/16/2023
|Paul Elenio
|Chief Financial Officer
|7,500
|$12.37
|$92,775
|11/28/2023
|Paul Elenio
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,000
|$11.96
|$59,825
|11/29/2023
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|40,000
|$12.00
|$479,900
