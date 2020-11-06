Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) shows an impressive 16.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), which makes up 0.37% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,858,717 worth of EPRT, making it the #60 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPRT:

EPRT — last trade: $16.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2020 Timothy J. Earnshaw SVP & Chief Accounting Officer 825 $12.31 $10,156 05/13/2020 Stephen D. Sautel Director 38,000 $11.78 $447,520 05/14/2020 Stephen D. Sautel Director 5,000 $10.50 $52,500 05/15/2020 Lawrence J. Minich Director 1,000 $11.12 $11,125

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT), the #99 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,733,241 worth of ALGT, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ALGT is detailed in the table below:

ALGT — last trade: $138.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/22/2020 Charles W. Pollard Director 1,000 $86.00 $86,000 06/05/2020 John Redmond President 5,000 $122.89 $614,469 06/11/2020 Charles W. Pollard Director 1,000 $104.98 $104,980 08/12/2020 Charles W. Pollard Director 1,000 $120.00 $120,000 08/17/2020 Charles W. Pollard Director 1,000 $115.00 $115,000 08/20/2020 Charles W. Pollard Director 1,000 $115.00 $115,000

