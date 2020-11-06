Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) shows an impressive 16.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), which makes up 0.37% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,858,717 worth of EPRT, making it the #60 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPRT:
EPRT — last trade: $16.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2020
|Timothy J. Earnshaw
|SVP & Chief Accounting Officer
|825
|$12.31
|$10,156
|05/13/2020
|Stephen D. Sautel
|Director
|38,000
|$11.78
|$447,520
|05/14/2020
|Stephen D. Sautel
|Director
|5,000
|$10.50
|$52,500
|05/15/2020
|Lawrence J. Minich
|Director
|1,000
|$11.12
|$11,125
And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT), the #99 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,733,241 worth of ALGT, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ALGT is detailed in the table below:
ALGT — last trade: $138.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/22/2020
|Charles W. Pollard
|Director
|1,000
|$86.00
|$86,000
|06/05/2020
|John Redmond
|President
|5,000
|$122.89
|$614,469
|06/11/2020
|Charles W. Pollard
|Director
|1,000
|$104.98
|$104,980
|08/12/2020
|Charles W. Pollard
|Director
|1,000
|$120.00
|$120,000
|08/17/2020
|Charles W. Pollard
|Director
|1,000
|$115.00
|$115,000
|08/20/2020
|Charles W. Pollard
|Director
|1,000
|$115.00
|$115,000
