Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOO

November 09, 2023 — 11:54 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), which makes up 0.57% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,653,550 worth of LUMN, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN:

LUMN — last trade: $1.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/02/2023 Kathleen E. Johnson President & CEO 1,000,000 $0.97 $970,000
11/03/2023 Christopher Stansbury EVP and CFO 500,000 $1.10 $549,450
11/07/2023 James Fowler Director 70,000 $1.40 $97,916

And Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), the #64 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,110,443 worth of AVA, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AVA is detailed in the table below:

AVA — last trade: $33.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/16/2023 Scott J. Kinney Vice President 1,257 $40.08 $50,371
08/24/2023 Scott L. Morris Director 3,100 $32.40 $100,424

