Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VIOO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), which makes up 0.57% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,653,550 worth of LUMN, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN:
LUMN — last trade: $1.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/02/2023
|Kathleen E. Johnson
|President & CEO
|1,000,000
|$0.97
|$970,000
|11/03/2023
|Christopher Stansbury
|EVP and CFO
|500,000
|$1.10
|$549,450
|11/07/2023
|James Fowler
|Director
|70,000
|$1.40
|$97,916
And Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), the #64 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,110,443 worth of AVA, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AVA is detailed in the table below:
AVA — last trade: $33.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/16/2023
|Scott J. Kinney
|Vice President
|1,257
|$40.08
|$50,371
|08/24/2023
|Scott L. Morris
|Director
|3,100
|$32.40
|$100,424
