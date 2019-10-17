Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT

Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), which makes up 0.24% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,759,267 worth of ELAN, making it the #62 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELAN:

ELAN — last trade: $27.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/13/2019 John P. Bilbrey Director 7,750 $32.39 $251,022 08/22/2019 R. David Hoover Director 15,000 $26.96 $404,400 08/22/2019 Michael-bryant Hicks See Remarks 11,030 $26.65 $293,905 04/22/2019 Michael J. Harrington Director 3,500 $26.75 $93,608 09/04/2019 Todd S. Young See Remarks 10,000 $26.57 $265,700 09/04/2019 Jeffrey N. Simmons President, CEO & Director 75,750 $26.55 $2,011,162 09/11/2019 Deborah Turner Kochevar Director 1,000 $27.95 $27,950

And Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO), the #131 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,496,146 worth of NVRO, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NVRO is detailed in the table below:

NVRO — last trade: $82.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/05/2019 Kevin C. Oboyle Director 1,675 $60.00 $100,500 06/07/2019 Elizabeth H. Weatherman Director 8,183 $61.22 $500,981

