Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT

Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), which makes up 0.24% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,759,267 worth of ELAN, making it the #62 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELAN:
ELAN — last trade: $27.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2019
|John P. Bilbrey
|Director
|7,750
|$32.39
|$251,022
|08/22/2019
|R. David Hoover
|Director
|15,000
|$26.96
|$404,400
|08/22/2019
|Michael-bryant Hicks
|See Remarks
|11,030
|$26.65
|$293,905
|04/22/2019
|Michael J. Harrington
|Director
|3,500
|$26.75
|$93,608
|09/04/2019
|Todd S. Young
|See Remarks
|10,000
|$26.57
|$265,700
|09/04/2019
|Jeffrey N. Simmons
|President, CEO & Director
|75,750
|$26.55
|$2,011,162
|09/11/2019
|Deborah Turner Kochevar
|Director
|1,000
|$27.95
|$27,950
And Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO), the #131 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,496,146 worth of NVRO, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NVRO is detailed in the table below:
NVRO — last trade: $82.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2019
|John P. Bilbrey
|Director
|7,750
|$32.39
|$251,022
|06/05/2019
|Kevin C. Oboyle
|Director
|1,675
|$60.00
|$100,500
|08/22/2019
|R. David Hoover
|Director
|15,000
|$26.96
|$404,400
|06/07/2019
|Elizabeth H. Weatherman
|Director
|8,183
|$61.22
|$500,981
|08/22/2019
|Michael-bryant Hicks
|See Remarks
|11,030
|$26.65
|$293,905
|04/22/2019
|Michael J. Harrington
|Director
|3,500
|$26.75
|$93,608
|09/04/2019
|Todd S. Young
|See Remarks
|10,000
|$26.57
|$265,700
|09/04/2019
|Jeffrey N. Simmons
|President, CEO & Director
|75,750
|$26.55
|$2,011,162
|09/11/2019
|Deborah Turner Kochevar
|Director
|1,000
|$27.95
|$27,950
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.