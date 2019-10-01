Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), which makes up 5.22% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $522,757,564 worth of UNH, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNH:

UNH — last trade: $217.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/01/2019 Frederick William McNabb III Director 6,430 $233.21 $1,499,534
05/03/2019 David S. Wichmann Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $231.79 $4,635,730
08/28/2019 Timothy Patrick Flynn Director 2,000 $227.55 $455,094

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), the #89 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,118,024 worth of SRPT, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SRPT is detailed in the table below:

SRPT — last trade: $75.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/01/2019 Frederick William McNabb III Director 6,430 $233.21 $1,499,534 08/12/2019 Douglas S. Ingram President & CEO 16,252 $123.07 $2,000,160
05/03/2019 David S. Wichmann Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $231.79 $4,635,730 08/12/2019 Richard Barry Director 1,300 $122.50 $159,250
08/28/2019 Timothy Patrick Flynn Director 2,000 $227.55 $455,094 08/14/2019 Richard Barry Director 3,700 $122.50 $453,250
08/20/2019 Richard Barry Director 5,000 $99.32 $496,592
09/06/2019 M. Kathleen Behrens Director 2,500 $87.98 $219,950
09/09/2019 Michael W. Bonney Director 2,000 $86.74 $173,480
09/13/2019 Richard Barry Director 5,000 $87.49 $437,455

