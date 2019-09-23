Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), which makes up 0.34% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $35,774,549 worth of ALGN, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ALGN:

ALGN — last trade: $186.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2019 Joseph M. Hogan President and CEO 4,995 $199.83 $998,169 08/06/2019 Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi Sr. VP Global Mktg & CMO 1,100 $188.11 $206,921 08/14/2019 Anne Myong Director 564 $177.04 $99,853

And Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT), the #76 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $19,076,723 worth of CTLT, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CTLT is detailed in the table below:

CTLT — last trade: $51.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2019 Gregory T. Lucier Director 2,000 $45.08 $90,160 05/15/2019 Donald E. Morel Jr. Director 10,000 $44.44 $444,400 05/29/2019 Peter L. Buzy President, Gene Therapy 44,500 $45.13 $2,008,285 09/09/2019 Gregory T. Lucier Director 2,000 $51.64 $103,280

