Markets
ALGN

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), which makes up 0.34% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $35,774,549 worth of ALGN, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ALGN:

ALGN — last trade: $186.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/02/2019 Joseph M. Hogan President and CEO 4,995 $199.83 $998,169
08/06/2019 Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi Sr. VP Global Mktg & CMO 1,100 $188.11 $206,921
08/14/2019 Anne Myong Director 564 $177.04 $99,853

And Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT), the #76 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $19,076,723 worth of CTLT, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CTLT is detailed in the table below:

CTLT — last trade: $51.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/02/2019 Joseph M. Hogan President and CEO 4,995 $199.83 $998,169 05/09/2019 Gregory T. Lucier Director 2,000 $45.08 $90,160
08/06/2019 Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi Sr. VP Global Mktg & CMO 1,100 $188.11 $206,921 05/15/2019 Donald E. Morel Jr. Director 10,000 $44.44 $444,400
08/14/2019 Anne Myong Director 564 $177.04 $99,853 05/29/2019 Peter L. Buzy President, Gene Therapy 44,500 $45.13 $2,008,285
09/09/2019 Gregory T. Lucier Director 2,000 $51.64 $103,280

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALGN CTLT

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular