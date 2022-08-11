Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS), which makes up 0.06% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,126,320 worth of DOCS, making it the #139 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOCS:
DOCS — last trade: $39.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/20/2022
|Paul W. Jorgensen
|Chief Revenue Officer
|15,000
|$32.19
|$482,864
|05/27/2022
|Jeffrey Tangney
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,950
|$34.50
|$101,775
And Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), the #172 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,732,217 worth of NEOG, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NEOG is detailed in the table below:
NEOG — last trade: $22.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/27/2022
|James P. Tobin
|Director
|2,000
|$22.98
|$45,960
|07/29/2022
|John Edward Adent
|President & CEO
|17,500
|$23.07
|$403,725
|08/02/2022
|Ronald D. Green
|Director
|1,500
|$22.50
|$33,750
|07/27/2022
|James C. Borel
|Director
|6,500
|$22.70
|$147,529
