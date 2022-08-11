Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS), which makes up 0.06% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,126,320 worth of DOCS, making it the #139 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOCS:

DOCS — last trade: $39.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/20/2022 Paul W. Jorgensen Chief Revenue Officer 15,000 $32.19 $482,864 05/27/2022 Jeffrey Tangney Chief Executive Officer 2,950 $34.50 $101,775

And Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), the #172 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,732,217 worth of NEOG, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NEOG is detailed in the table below:

NEOG — last trade: $22.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/27/2022 James P. Tobin Director 2,000 $22.98 $45,960 07/29/2022 John Edward Adent President & CEO 17,500 $23.07 $403,725 08/02/2022 Ronald D. Green Director 1,500 $22.50 $33,750 07/27/2022 James C. Borel Director 6,500 $22.70 $147,529

