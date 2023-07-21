Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VFH

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), which makes up 0.63% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,386,943 worth of FIS, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FIS:
FIS — last trade: $61.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/16/2023
|James B. Stallings Jr.
|Director
|2,200
|$68.45
|$150,597
|02/17/2023
|Brian T. Shea
|Director
|2,300
|$68.72
|$158,056
|02/15/2023
|Louise M. Parent
|Director
|2,247
|$66.99
|$150,529
|02/15/2023
|Ellen R. Alemany
|Director
|2,200
|$67.09
|$147,589
|02/16/2023
|Vijay D'silva
|Director
|2,210
|$66.88
|$147,805
|02/16/2023
|Jeffrey A. Goldstein
|Director
|2,224
|$67.55
|$150,231
|02/15/2023
|Kenneth T. Lamneck
|Director
|2,246
|$66.79
|$150,004
|02/21/2023
|Stephanie Ferris
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,240
|$66.71
|$149,430
|02/22/2023
|Jeffrey E. Stiefler
|Director
|2,243
|$66.88
|$150,012
|04/17/2023
|Ellen R. Alemany
|Director
|783
|$57.24
|$44,819
|04/17/2023
|Jeffrey A. Goldstein
|Director
|958
|$57.24
|$54,836
And BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), the #176 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,267,331 worth of BOKF, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BOKF is detailed in the table below:
BOKF — last trade: $91.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2023
|Stanley A. Lybarger
|Director
|2,940
|$85.28
|$250,726
|03/15/2023
|Alan S. Armstrong
|Director
|1,500
|$87.07
|$130,602
|05/01/2023
|Martin E. Grunst
|EVP, CFO
|1,000
|$84.06
|$84,064
|05/04/2023
|Edward C. Joullian IV
|Director
|1,920
|$78.12
|$149,990
|05/09/2023
|Martin E. Grunst
|EVP, CFO
|1,000
|$77.00
|$76,995
|05/16/2023
|Brad A. Vincent
|EVP - Specialized Industries
|1,000
|$77.11
|$77,107
