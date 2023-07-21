Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VFH

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), which makes up 0.63% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,386,943 worth of FIS, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FIS:

FIS — last trade: $61.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/16/2023 James B. Stallings Jr. Director 2,200 $68.45 $150,597 02/17/2023 Brian T. Shea Director 2,300 $68.72 $158,056 02/15/2023 Louise M. Parent Director 2,247 $66.99 $150,529 02/15/2023 Ellen R. Alemany Director 2,200 $67.09 $147,589 02/16/2023 Vijay D'silva Director 2,210 $66.88 $147,805 02/16/2023 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 2,224 $67.55 $150,231 02/15/2023 Kenneth T. Lamneck Director 2,246 $66.79 $150,004 02/21/2023 Stephanie Ferris Chief Executive Officer 2,240 $66.71 $149,430 02/22/2023 Jeffrey E. Stiefler Director 2,243 $66.88 $150,012 04/17/2023 Ellen R. Alemany Director 783 $57.24 $44,819 04/17/2023 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 958 $57.24 $54,836

And BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), the #176 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,267,331 worth of BOKF, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BOKF is detailed in the table below:

BOKF — last trade: $91.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2023 Stanley A. Lybarger Director 2,940 $85.28 $250,726 03/15/2023 Alan S. Armstrong Director 1,500 $87.07 $130,602 05/01/2023 Martin E. Grunst EVP, CFO 1,000 $84.06 $84,064 05/04/2023 Edward C. Joullian IV Director 1,920 $78.12 $149,990 05/09/2023 Martin E. Grunst EVP, CFO 1,000 $77.00 $76,995 05/16/2023 Brad A. Vincent EVP - Specialized Industries 1,000 $77.11 $77,107

