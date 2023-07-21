News & Insights

Markets
FIS

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VFH

July 21, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), which makes up 0.63% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $56,386,943 worth of FIS, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FIS:

FIS — last trade: $61.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/16/2023 James B. Stallings Jr. Director 2,200 $68.45 $150,597
02/17/2023 Brian T. Shea Director 2,300 $68.72 $158,056
02/15/2023 Louise M. Parent Director 2,247 $66.99 $150,529
02/15/2023 Ellen R. Alemany Director 2,200 $67.09 $147,589
02/16/2023 Vijay D'silva Director 2,210 $66.88 $147,805
02/16/2023 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 2,224 $67.55 $150,231
02/15/2023 Kenneth T. Lamneck Director 2,246 $66.79 $150,004
02/21/2023 Stephanie Ferris Chief Executive Officer 2,240 $66.71 $149,430
02/22/2023 Jeffrey E. Stiefler Director 2,243 $66.88 $150,012
04/17/2023 Ellen R. Alemany Director 783 $57.24 $44,819
04/17/2023 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 958 $57.24 $54,836

And BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), the #176 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,267,331 worth of BOKF, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BOKF is detailed in the table below:

BOKF — last trade: $91.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/15/2023 Stanley A. Lybarger Director 2,940 $85.28 $250,726
03/15/2023 Alan S. Armstrong Director 1,500 $87.07 $130,602
05/01/2023 Martin E. Grunst EVP, CFO 1,000 $84.06 $84,064
05/04/2023 Edward C. Joullian IV Director 1,920 $78.12 $149,990
05/09/2023 Martin E. Grunst EVP, CFO 1,000 $77.00 $76,995
05/16/2023 Brad A. Vincent EVP - Specialized Industries 1,000 $77.11 $77,107

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 MS Stock Predictions
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARIS
 SCG Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIS
BOKF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.