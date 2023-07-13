Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VFH

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), which makes up 0.95% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $80,983,196 worth of PNC, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PNC:
PNC — last trade: $127.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/20/2023
|William S. Demchak
|President/CEO
|6,550
|$153.38
|$1,004,639
|03/13/2023
|William S. Demchak
|President/CEO
|1,000
|$129.70
|$129,698
|03/15/2023
|Kieran John Fallon
|Executive Vice President
|1,000
|$125.45
|$125,450
|04/21/2023
|Joseph Alvarado
|Director
|1,000
|$123.89
|$123,895
|06/07/2023
|Bryan Scott Salesky
|Director
|400
|$127.10
|$50,840
And Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), the #57 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,062,945 worth of BRO, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRO is detailed in the table below:
BRO — last trade: $68.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/10/2023
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|3,400
|$57.92
|$196,928
|03/15/2023
|James Charles Hays
|Director
|5,000
|$53.50
|$267,500
|06/21/2023
|Bronislaw Edmund Masojada
|Director
|4,000
|$65.78
|$263,120
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
ISH Insider Buying
ETFs Holding ORM
REVH YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.