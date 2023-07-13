News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VFH

July 13, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), which makes up 0.95% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $80,983,196 worth of PNC, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PNC:

PNC — last trade: $127.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/20/2023 William S. Demchak President/CEO 6,550 $153.38 $1,004,639
03/13/2023 William S. Demchak President/CEO 1,000 $129.70 $129,698
03/15/2023 Kieran John Fallon Executive Vice President 1,000 $125.45 $125,450
04/21/2023 Joseph Alvarado Director 1,000 $123.89 $123,895
06/07/2023 Bryan Scott Salesky Director 400 $127.10 $50,840

And Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), the #57 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,062,945 worth of BRO, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRO is detailed in the table below:

BRO — last trade: $68.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/10/2023 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 3,400 $57.92 $196,928
03/15/2023 James Charles Hays Director 5,000 $53.50 $267,500
06/21/2023 Bronislaw Edmund Masojada Director 4,000 $65.78 $263,120

