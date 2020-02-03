Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VDE

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), which makes up 0.18% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,237,287 worth of ETRN, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN:
ETRN — last trade: $9.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2019
|Kirk R. Oliver
|Sr VP & CFO
|13,700
|$16.10
|$220,613
|11/07/2019
|Margaret K. Dorman
|Director
|7,000
|$12.25
|$85,750
And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), the #74 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,917,119 worth of CHK, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHK is detailed in the table below:
CHK — last trade: $0.5118 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2019
|R. Brad Martin
|Director
|250,000
|$0.85
|$213,000
|11/06/2019
|Robert D. Lawler
|CEO
|50,000
|$0.91
|$45,740
|11/14/2019
|William M. Buergler
|SVP & Chief Accounting Officer
|70,681
|$0.71
|$50,056
|12/06/2019
|Thomas L. Ryan
|Director
|200,000
|$0.75
|$150,000
