Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VDE

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), which makes up 0.18% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,237,287 worth of ETRN, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ETRN:

ETRN — last trade: $9.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2019 Kirk R. Oliver Sr VP & CFO 13,700 $16.10 $220,613
11/07/2019 Margaret K. Dorman Director 7,000 $12.25 $85,750

And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), the #74 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,917,119 worth of CHK, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHK is detailed in the table below:

CHK — last trade: $0.5118 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/06/2019 R. Brad Martin Director 250,000 $0.85 $213,000
11/06/2019 Robert D. Lawler CEO 50,000 $0.91 $45,740
11/14/2019 William M. Buergler SVP & Chief Accounting Officer 70,681 $0.71 $50,056
12/06/2019 Thomas L. Ryan Director 200,000 $0.75 $150,000

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

