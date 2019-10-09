Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VDE

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG), which makes up 0.67% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,995,700 worth of COG, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COG:

COG — last trade: $17.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/30/2019 Peter B. Delaney Director 9,000 $19.28 $173,524 08/16/2019 Rhys J. Best Director 7,500 $16.31 $122,302 08/19/2019 Dan O. Dinges Chairman, President & CEO 20,000 $16.34 $326,723

