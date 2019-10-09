Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VDE

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG), which makes up 0.67% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,995,700 worth of COG, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COG:
COG — last trade: $17.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/30/2019
|Peter B. Delaney
|Director
|9,000
|$19.28
|$173,524
|08/16/2019
|Rhys J. Best
|Director
|7,500
|$16.31
|$122,302
|08/19/2019
|Dan O. Dinges
|Chairman, President & CEO
|20,000
|$16.34
|$326,723
