Markets
TCF

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

TCF Financial Corp (Symbol: TCF), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $101,346,942 worth of TCF, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCF:

TCF — last trade: $42.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/31/2019 Barbara L. McQuade Director 253 $39.43 $9,976
10/31/2019 Vance K. Opperman Director 10,000 $40.05 $400,500
11/14/2019 Arthur A. Weiss Director 4,800 $41.91 $201,191

And Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), the #66 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $85,699,793 worth of SEE, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SEE is detailed in the table below:

SEE — last trade: $35.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/07/2019 James M. Sullivan Senior VP & CFO 5,000 $38.75 $193,750
11/08/2019 Edward L. Doheny II President and CEO 5,000 $39.90 $199,520

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TCF SEE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular