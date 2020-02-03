Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

TCF Financial Corp (Symbol: TCF), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $101,346,942 worth of TCF, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCF:

TCF — last trade: $42.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/31/2019 Barbara L. McQuade Director 253 $39.43 $9,976 10/31/2019 Vance K. Opperman Director 10,000 $40.05 $400,500 11/14/2019 Arthur A. Weiss Director 4,800 $41.91 $201,191

And Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), the #66 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $85,699,793 worth of SEE, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SEE is detailed in the table below:

SEE — last trade: $35.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/07/2019 James M. Sullivan Senior VP & CFO 5,000 $38.75 $193,750 11/08/2019 Edward L. Doheny II President and CEO 5,000 $39.90 $199,520

