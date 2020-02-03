Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

TCF Financial Corp (Symbol: TCF), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $101,346,942 worth of TCF, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCF:
TCF — last trade: $42.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/31/2019
|Barbara L. McQuade
|Director
|253
|$39.43
|$9,976
|10/31/2019
|Vance K. Opperman
|Director
|10,000
|$40.05
|$400,500
|11/14/2019
|Arthur A. Weiss
|Director
|4,800
|$41.91
|$201,191
And Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), the #66 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $85,699,793 worth of SEE, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SEE is detailed in the table below:
SEE — last trade: $35.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2019
|James M. Sullivan
|Senior VP & CFO
|5,000
|$38.75
|$193,750
|11/08/2019
|Edward L. Doheny II
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$39.90
|$199,520
