Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), which makes up 0.33% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $106,559,884 worth of EWBC, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EWBC:

EWBC — last trade: $48.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/27/2019 Douglas Paul Krause Executive Vice President 6,400 $39.19 $250,816 08/27/2019 Irene H. Oh Chief Financial Officer 6,400 $39.10 $250,240 08/27/2019 Rudolph Estrada Director 1,000 $38.51 $38,514 08/27/2019 Iris S. Chan Director 2,500 $39.19 $97,975 08/27/2019 Lester Sussman Director 1,000 $38.11 $38,111 08/29/2019 Dominic NG Chief Executive Officer 25,840 $38.71 $1,000,314 08/23/2019 Paul H. Irving Director 1,000 $38.69 $38,691 08/28/2019 Andy Yen Executive Vice President 1,300 $38.92 $50,591 09/03/2019 Catherine Zhou Executive Vice President 2,512 $39.82 $100,028

And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), the #59 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $90,765,550 worth of WH, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WH is detailed in the table below:

WH — last trade: $61.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/14/2019 Ronald L. Nelson Director 10,000 $49.95 $499,500 08/16/2019 David B. Wyshner Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $50.37 $100,734 08/16/2019 Geoffrey A. Ballotti President and CEO 10,000 $50.26 $502,599

