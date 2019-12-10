Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $100,631,670 worth of MAC, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAC:
MAC — last trade: $27.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/11/2019
|Andrea M. Stephen
|Director
|20,000
|$35.02
|$700,300
|06/25/2019
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|5,000
|$32.88
|$164,400
|06/26/2019
|Andrea M. Stephen
|Director
|20,000
|$32.49
|$649,882
|06/28/2019
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|3,500
|$33.34
|$116,706
|08/08/2019
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$30.90
|$154,495
|08/09/2019
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|18,223
|$30.78
|$560,946
|08/09/2019
|Kenneth Volk
|EVP, Business Development
|3,000
|$30.43
|$91,280
|08/14/2019
|Steve Hash
|Director
|5,000
|$29.37
|$146,834
|08/13/2019
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|13,439
|$30.59
|$411,140
|08/21/2019
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$28.02
|$140,081
|11/20/2019
|Steve Hash
|Director
|10,000
|$26.44
|$264,396
And Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), the #35 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $97,653,655 worth of PB, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PB is detailed in the table below:
PB — last trade: $70.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2019
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Vice Chairman
|10,000
|$64.39
|$643,864
