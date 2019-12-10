Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $100,631,670 worth of MAC, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAC:

MAC — last trade: $27.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/11/2019 Andrea M. Stephen Director 20,000 $35.02 $700,300
06/25/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 5,000 $32.88 $164,400
06/26/2019 Andrea M. Stephen Director 20,000 $32.49 $649,882
06/28/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 3,500 $33.34 $116,706
08/08/2019 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $30.90 $154,495
08/09/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 18,223 $30.78 $560,946
08/09/2019 Kenneth Volk EVP, Business Development 3,000 $30.43 $91,280
08/14/2019 Steve Hash Director 5,000 $29.37 $146,834
08/13/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 13,439 $30.59 $411,140
08/21/2019 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $28.02 $140,081
11/20/2019 Steve Hash Director 10,000 $26.44 $264,396

And Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), the #35 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $97,653,655 worth of PB, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PB is detailed in the table below:

PB — last trade: $70.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2019 H. E. Timanus Jr. Vice Chairman 10,000 $64.39 $643,864
12/02/2019 Kevin J. Hanigan President & COO 3,000 $69.24 $207,720
06/26/2019 Andrea M. Stephen Director 20,000 $32.49 $649,882
06/28/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 3,500 $33.34 $116,706
08/08/2019 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $30.90 $154,495
08/09/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 18,223 $30.78 $560,946
08/09/2019 Kenneth Volk EVP, Business Development 3,000 $30.43 $91,280
08/14/2019 Steve Hash Director 5,000 $29.37 $146,834
08/13/2019 Edward C. Coppola President 13,439 $30.59 $411,140
08/21/2019 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $28.02 $140,081
11/20/2019 Steve Hash Director 10,000 $26.44 $264,396

