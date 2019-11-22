Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), which makes up 0.45% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $140,732,958 worth of UGI, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UGI:

UGI — last trade: $43.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/14/2019 Roger Perreault EVP, Global LPG 2,357 $42.45 $100,061 11/15/2019 Frank S. Hermance Director 150,000 $42.70 $6,404,433

And New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ), the #48 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $98,441,641 worth of NRZ, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NRZ is detailed in the table below:

NRZ — last trade: $15.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/14/2019 Roger Perreault EVP, Global LPG 2,357 $42.45 $100,061 10/30/2019 Robert McGinnis Director 4,500 $15.73 $70,777 11/15/2019 Frank S. Hermance Director 150,000 $42.70 $6,404,433 11/06/2019 Andrew Sloves Director 1,000 $15.93 $15,930

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.