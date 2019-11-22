Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), which makes up 0.45% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $140,732,958 worth of UGI, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UGI:
UGI — last trade: $43.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/14/2019
|Roger Perreault
|EVP, Global LPG
|2,357
|$42.45
|$100,061
|11/15/2019
|Frank S. Hermance
|Director
|150,000
|$42.70
|$6,404,433
And New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ), the #48 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $98,441,641 worth of NRZ, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NRZ is detailed in the table below:
NRZ — last trade: $15.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|10/30/2019
|Robert McGinnis
|Director
|4,500
|$15.73
|$70,777
|11/15/2019
|Frank S. Hermance
|Director
|150,000
|$42.70
|$6,404,433
|11/06/2019
|Andrew Sloves
|Director
|1,000
|$15.93
|$15,930
