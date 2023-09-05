Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), which makes up 0.18% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $87,833,108 worth of WTFC, making it the #171 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC:

WTFC — last trade: $79.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 H. Patrick Hackett Jr. Director 7,100 $73.31 $520,501 05/11/2023 Timothy Crane PRESIDENT & CEO 1,500 $60.87 $91,305 05/15/2023 Karin Gustafson Teglia Director 1,000 $62.92 $62,920

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), the #205 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $86,033,023 worth of GME, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GME is detailed in the table below:

GME — last trade: $18.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/29/2023 Lawrence Cheng Director 5,000 $22.80 $113,990 06/09/2023 Alain Attal Director 10,000 $22.40 $224,000 06/09/2023 Lawrence Cheng Director 5,000 $22.38 $111,900 06/09/2023 Ryan Cohen Executive Chairman 443,842 $22.53 $10,000,392

