Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), which makes up 0.18% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $87,833,108 worth of WTFC, making it the #171 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC:
WTFC — last trade: $79.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|H. Patrick Hackett Jr.
|Director
|7,100
|$73.31
|$520,501
|05/11/2023
|Timothy Crane
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|1,500
|$60.87
|$91,305
|05/15/2023
|Karin Gustafson Teglia
|Director
|1,000
|$62.92
|$62,920
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), the #205 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $86,033,023 worth of GME, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GME is detailed in the table below:
GME — last trade: $18.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/29/2023
|Lawrence Cheng
|Director
|5,000
|$22.80
|$113,990
|06/09/2023
|Alain Attal
|Director
|10,000
|$22.40
|$224,000
|06/09/2023
|Lawrence Cheng
|Director
|5,000
|$22.38
|$111,900
|06/09/2023
|Ryan Cohen
|Executive Chairman
|443,842
|$22.53
|$10,000,392
