Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

August 28, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), which makes up 0.23% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $111,142,260 worth of AXTA, making it the #119 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXTA:

AXTA — last trade: $27.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 William M. Cook Director 2,500 $29.55 $73,875
03/13/2023 Chris Villavarayan CEO & President 34,440 $29.20 $1,005,648
08/04/2023 Chris Villavarayan CEO & President 33,710 $29.67 $1,000,176

And Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), the #136 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $100,330,368 worth of CFR, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFR is detailed in the table below:

CFR — last trade: $95.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2023 Phillip D. Green Chairman and CEO 9,500 $106.59 $1,012,622
03/13/2023 Howard Willome John Director 2,000 $107.00 $214,000
03/15/2023 Candace K. Wolfshohl GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment 700 $108.28 $75,796
03/13/2023 Carol Jean Severyn GEVP and Chief Risk Officer 1,500 $107.30 $160,950
03/13/2023 Chris Avery Director 5,000 $108.08 $540,425
05/04/2023 Bobby Berman GEVP Research & Strategy 1,500 $95.25 $142,875
05/10/2023 Chris Avery Director 5,000 $95.75 $478,750
05/15/2023 Howard Willome John Director 2,000 $98.66 $197,312
05/05/2023 Howard L. Kasanoff GEVP Chief Credit Officer 1,000 $100.50 $100,500

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
