Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), which makes up 0.23% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $111,142,260 worth of AXTA, making it the #119 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXTA:

AXTA — last trade: $27.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2023 William M. Cook Director 2,500 $29.55 $73,875 03/13/2023 Chris Villavarayan CEO & President 34,440 $29.20 $1,005,648 08/04/2023 Chris Villavarayan CEO & President 33,710 $29.67 $1,000,176

And Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), the #136 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $100,330,368 worth of CFR, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFR is detailed in the table below:

CFR — last trade: $95.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Phillip D. Green Chairman and CEO 9,500 $106.59 $1,012,622 03/13/2023 Howard Willome John Director 2,000 $107.00 $214,000 03/15/2023 Candace K. Wolfshohl GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment 700 $108.28 $75,796 03/13/2023 Carol Jean Severyn GEVP and Chief Risk Officer 1,500 $107.30 $160,950 03/13/2023 Chris Avery Director 5,000 $108.08 $540,425 05/04/2023 Bobby Berman GEVP Research & Strategy 1,500 $95.25 $142,875 05/10/2023 Chris Avery Director 5,000 $95.75 $478,750 05/15/2023 Howard Willome John Director 2,000 $98.66 $197,312 05/05/2023 Howard L. Kasanoff GEVP Chief Credit Officer 1,000 $100.50 $100,500

