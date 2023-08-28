Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), which makes up 0.23% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $111,142,260 worth of AXTA, making it the #119 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXTA:
AXTA — last trade: $27.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|William M. Cook
|Director
|2,500
|$29.55
|$73,875
|03/13/2023
|Chris Villavarayan
|CEO & President
|34,440
|$29.20
|$1,005,648
|08/04/2023
|Chris Villavarayan
|CEO & President
|33,710
|$29.67
|$1,000,176
And Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), the #136 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $100,330,368 worth of CFR, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFR is detailed in the table below:
CFR — last trade: $95.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Phillip D. Green
|Chairman and CEO
|9,500
|$106.59
|$1,012,622
|03/13/2023
|Howard Willome John
|Director
|2,000
|$107.00
|$214,000
|03/15/2023
|Candace K. Wolfshohl
|GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment
|700
|$108.28
|$75,796
|03/13/2023
|Carol Jean Severyn
|GEVP and Chief Risk Officer
|1,500
|$107.30
|$160,950
|03/13/2023
|Chris Avery
|Director
|5,000
|$108.08
|$540,425
|05/04/2023
|Bobby Berman
|GEVP Research & Strategy
|1,500
|$95.25
|$142,875
|05/10/2023
|Chris Avery
|Director
|5,000
|$95.75
|$478,750
|05/15/2023
|Howard Willome John
|Director
|2,000
|$98.66
|$197,312
|05/05/2023
|Howard L. Kasanoff
|GEVP Chief Credit Officer
|1,000
|$100.50
|$100,500
