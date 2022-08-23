Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), which makes up 0.64% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $189,097,949 worth of WOLF, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WOLF:
WOLF — last trade: $107.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2022
|Gregg A. Lowe
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|4,000
|$64.11
|$256,422
|05/23/2022
|John B. Replogle
|Director
|7,463
|$67.65
|$504,862
|06/01/2022
|Duy Loan T. LE
|Director
|1,000
|$75.23
|$75,230
And WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), the #25 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $137,194,007 worth of WSC, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSC is detailed in the table below:
WSC — last trade: $40.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/18/2022
|Rebecca L. Owen
|Director
|5,250
|$38.34
|$201,285
|05/09/2022
|Bradley Lee Soultz
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$33.33
|$333,290
|05/18/2022
|Bradley Lee Soultz
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,500
|$34.20
|$85,498
