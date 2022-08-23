Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VBK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), which makes up 0.64% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $189,097,949 worth of WOLF, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WOLF:

WOLF — last trade: $107.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2022 Gregg A. Lowe PRESIDENT & CEO 4,000 $64.11 $256,422
05/23/2022 John B. Replogle Director 7,463 $67.65 $504,862
06/01/2022 Duy Loan T. LE Director 1,000 $75.23 $75,230

And WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), the #25 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $137,194,007 worth of WSC, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WSC is detailed in the table below:

WSC — last trade: $40.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/18/2022 Rebecca L. Owen Director 5,250 $38.34 $201,285
05/09/2022 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $33.33 $333,290
05/18/2022 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 2,500 $34.20 $85,498

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

