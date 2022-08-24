Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), which makes up 0.17% of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $210,777,266 worth of WAL, making it the #113 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WAL:
WAL — last trade: $81.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/08/2022
|Dale Gibbons
|Vice Chairman and CFO
|2,000
|$77.77
|$155,540
|03/08/2022
|Robert Gary Sarver
|Executive Chairman
|25,000
|$77.14
|$1,928,600
|04/28/2022
|J. Kelly Ardrey Jr.
|Chief Accounting Officer
|3,000
|$78.67
|$236,010
|05/06/2022
|Bryan K. Segedi
|Director
|150
|$77.56
|$11,634
|05/12/2022
|J. Kelly Ardrey Jr.
|Chief Accounting Officer
|2,000
|$73.57
|$147,140
|06/10/2022
|Dale Gibbons
|Vice Chairman and CFO
|2,000
|$77.22
|$154,440
And US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD), the #137 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $176,743,300 worth of USFD, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at USFD is detailed in the table below:
USFD — last trade: $31.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Robert M. Dutkowsky
|Director
|31,000
|$32.91
|$1,020,210
|03/11/2022
|Cheryl A. Bachelder
|Director
|6,000
|$34.57
|$207,420
|03/15/2022
|Court D. Carruthers
|Director
|14,040
|$35.55
|$499,122
