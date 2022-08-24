Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), which makes up 0.17% of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $210,777,266 worth of WAL, making it the #113 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WAL:

WAL — last trade: $81.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/08/2022 Dale Gibbons Vice Chairman and CFO 2,000 $77.77 $155,540 03/08/2022 Robert Gary Sarver Executive Chairman 25,000 $77.14 $1,928,600 04/28/2022 J. Kelly Ardrey Jr. Chief Accounting Officer 3,000 $78.67 $236,010 05/06/2022 Bryan K. Segedi Director 150 $77.56 $11,634 05/12/2022 J. Kelly Ardrey Jr. Chief Accounting Officer 2,000 $73.57 $147,140 06/10/2022 Dale Gibbons Vice Chairman and CFO 2,000 $77.22 $154,440

And US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD), the #137 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $176,743,300 worth of USFD, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at USFD is detailed in the table below:

USFD — last trade: $31.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 Robert M. Dutkowsky Director 31,000 $32.91 $1,020,210 03/11/2022 Cheryl A. Bachelder Director 6,000 $34.57 $207,420 03/15/2022 Court D. Carruthers Director 14,040 $35.55 $499,122

