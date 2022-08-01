Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VAW

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) shows an impressive 13.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), which makes up 0.05% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,245,137 worth of PCT, making it the #103 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PCT:

PCT — last trade: $7.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/17/2022 Jeffrey Richard Fieler Director 714,284 $7.00 $4,999,988 03/17/2022 Timothy Glockner Director 1,428,570 $7.00 $9,999,990 03/17/2022 Michael Otworth Chairman and CEO 142,856 $7.00 $999,992

And Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE), the #106 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,709,046 worth of PTVE, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PTVE is detailed in the table below:

PTVE — last trade: $10.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2022 Jonathan D. Rich Director 52,606 $9.40 $494,455 03/01/2022 Allen Hugli Director 8,500 $9.23 $78,443 02/28/2022 Rolf Stangl Director 10,700 $10.12 $108,284 02/28/2022 Felicia D. Thornton Director 5,200 $9.85 $51,209 04/01/2022 Eric Wulf President, Food Merchandising 10,000 $10.00 $100,000 06/10/2022 Tim A. Levenda President, Foodservice 10,000 $10.00 $100,000 06/15/2022 Allen Hugli Director 5,259 $9.68 $50,911 06/16/2022 Allen Hugli Director 2,900 $9.49 $27,527 06/16/2022 Rolf Stangl Director 5,000 $9.38 $46,894

