Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VAW

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) shows an impressive 13.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), which makes up 0.05% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,245,137 worth of PCT, making it the #103 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PCT:
PCT — last trade: $7.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/17/2022
|Jeffrey Richard Fieler
|Director
|714,284
|$7.00
|$4,999,988
|03/17/2022
|Timothy Glockner
|Director
|1,428,570
|$7.00
|$9,999,990
|03/17/2022
|Michael Otworth
|Chairman and CEO
|142,856
|$7.00
|$999,992
And Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE), the #106 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,709,046 worth of PTVE, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PTVE is detailed in the table below:
PTVE — last trade: $10.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2022
|Jonathan D. Rich
|Director
|52,606
|$9.40
|$494,455
|03/01/2022
|Allen Hugli
|Director
|8,500
|$9.23
|$78,443
|02/28/2022
|Rolf Stangl
|Director
|10,700
|$10.12
|$108,284
|02/28/2022
|Felicia D. Thornton
|Director
|5,200
|$9.85
|$51,209
|04/01/2022
|Eric Wulf
|President, Food Merchandising
|10,000
|$10.00
|$100,000
|06/10/2022
|Tim A. Levenda
|President, Foodservice
|10,000
|$10.00
|$100,000
|06/15/2022
|Allen Hugli
|Director
|5,259
|$9.68
|$50,911
|06/16/2022
|Allen Hugli
|Director
|2,900
|$9.49
|$27,527
|06/16/2022
|Rolf Stangl
|Director
|5,000
|$9.38
|$46,894
