Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VAW

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) shows an impressive 13.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), which makes up 0.05% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,245,137 worth of PCT, making it the #103 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PCT:

PCT — last trade: $7.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/17/2022 Jeffrey Richard Fieler Director 714,284 $7.00 $4,999,988
03/17/2022 Timothy Glockner Director 1,428,570 $7.00 $9,999,990
03/17/2022 Michael Otworth Chairman and CEO 142,856 $7.00 $999,992

And Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE), the #106 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,709,046 worth of PTVE, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PTVE is detailed in the table below:

PTVE — last trade: $10.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2022 Jonathan D. Rich Director 52,606 $9.40 $494,455
03/01/2022 Allen Hugli Director 8,500 $9.23 $78,443
02/28/2022 Rolf Stangl Director 10,700 $10.12 $108,284
02/28/2022 Felicia D. Thornton Director 5,200 $9.85 $51,209
04/01/2022 Eric Wulf President, Food Merchandising 10,000 $10.00 $100,000
06/10/2022 Tim A. Levenda President, Foodservice 10,000 $10.00 $100,000
06/15/2022 Allen Hugli Director 5,259 $9.68 $50,911
06/16/2022 Allen Hugli Director 2,900 $9.49 $27,527
06/16/2022 Rolf Stangl Director 5,000 $9.38 $46,894

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

