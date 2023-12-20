Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 2.36% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,584,796 worth of EPD, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:
EPD — last trade: $26.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2023
|William C. Montgomery
|Director
|50,000
|$26.60
|$1,330,025
|11/09/2023
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$25.96
|$259,639
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of CLWT
Institutional Holders of BDSX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.