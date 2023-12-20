Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 2.36% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,584,796 worth of EPD, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $26.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/04/2023 William C. Montgomery Director 50,000 $26.60 $1,330,025 11/09/2023 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $25.96 $259,639

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks

 Institutional Holders of CLWT

 Institutional Holders of BDSX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.