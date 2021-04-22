Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), which makes up 0.15% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $256,796 worth of PSXP, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP:
PSXP — last trade: $34.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/20/2021
|Phillip David Bairrington
|Director
|1,445
|$30.06
|$43,437
|01/20/2021
|Mark Haney
|Director
|1,445
|$30.05
|$43,422
