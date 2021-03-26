Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 2.54% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,101,400 worth of EPD, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $22.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/16/2020 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 1,880 $19.05 $35,812 11/18/2020 John R. Rutherford Director 4,000 $19.22 $76,880 12/03/2020 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 5,025 $20.07 $100,837 03/04/2021 Randa Duncan Williams Director 677,860 $22.71 $15,392,183

