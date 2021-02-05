Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 16.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 2.52% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,839,348 worth of EPD, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:
EPD — last trade: $20.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/21/2020
|Graham W. Bacon
|Executive Vice President & COO
|7,500
|$17.80
|$133,500
|08/26/2020
|Graham W. Bacon
|Executive Vice President & COO
|10,000
|$17.50
|$175,000
|09/08/2020
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$17.03
|$170,290
|11/16/2020
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|1,880
|$19.05
|$35,812
|11/18/2020
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|4,000
|$19.22
|$76,880
|12/03/2020
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|5,025
|$20.07
|$100,837
