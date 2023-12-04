Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 18.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), which makes up 0.09% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $129,954 worth of GEL, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GEL:
GEL — last trade: $12.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2023
|Edward T. Flynn
|President, Genesis Alkali, LLC
|10,000
|$9.69
|$96,883
|08/14/2023
|Jeffrey J. Rasmussen
|VP & GM - Refinery Services
|5,000
|$9.37
|$46,838
|11/13/2023
|Garland G. Gaspard
|Vice President
|5,264
|$11.41
|$60,062
