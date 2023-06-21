Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 17.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), which makes up 0.09% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $129,795 worth of NFE, making it the #68 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NFE:

NFE — last trade: $28.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/22/2022 Katherine Wanner Director 3,370 $41.79 $140,832 05/24/2023 Timothy W. Jay Director 6,000 $28.13 $168,760 05/26/2023 Desmond Iain Catterall Director 4,734 $26.54 $125,640

And Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), the #69 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $105,052 worth of GEL, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GEL is detailed in the table below:

GEL — last trade: $9.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2023 Ryan S. Sims Senior Vice President 1,700 $11.75 $19,975 05/10/2023 Ryan S. Sims President & Chief Comm Officer 2,000 $9.70 $19,400 05/10/2023 William W. Rainsberger SVP - Offshore 2,500 $9.65 $24,115

