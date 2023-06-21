Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 17.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), which makes up 0.09% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $129,795 worth of NFE, making it the #68 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NFE:
NFE — last trade: $28.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/22/2022
|Katherine Wanner
|Director
|3,370
|$41.79
|$140,832
|05/24/2023
|Timothy W. Jay
|Director
|6,000
|$28.13
|$168,760
|05/26/2023
|Desmond Iain Catterall
|Director
|4,734
|$26.54
|$125,640
And Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), the #69 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $105,052 worth of GEL, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GEL is detailed in the table below:
GEL — last trade: $9.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2023
|Ryan S. Sims
|Senior Vice President
|1,700
|$11.75
|$19,975
|05/10/2023
|Ryan S. Sims
|President & Chief Comm Officer
|2,000
|$9.70
|$19,400
|05/10/2023
|William W. Rainsberger
|SVP - Offshore
|2,500
|$9.65
|$24,115
