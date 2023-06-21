News & Insights

Markets
NFE

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TOLZ

June 21, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 17.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), which makes up 0.09% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $129,795 worth of NFE, making it the #68 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NFE:

NFE — last trade: $28.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/22/2022 Katherine Wanner Director 3,370 $41.79 $140,832
05/24/2023 Timothy W. Jay Director 6,000 $28.13 $168,760
05/26/2023 Desmond Iain Catterall Director 4,734 $26.54 $125,640

And Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), the #69 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $105,052 worth of GEL, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GEL is detailed in the table below:

GEL — last trade: $9.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2023 Ryan S. Sims Senior Vice President 1,700 $11.75 $19,975
05/10/2023 Ryan S. Sims President & Chief Comm Officer 2,000 $9.70 $19,400
05/10/2023 William W. Rainsberger SVP - Offshore 2,500 $9.65 $24,115

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 BDC Baby Bonds and Preferreds
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BKIE
 Institutional Holders of CURO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFE
GEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.