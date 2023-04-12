Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 2.39% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,690,462 worth of EPD, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:
EPD — last trade: $26.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/23/2022
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$24.88
|$248,824
|12/20/2022
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|21,150
|$23.60
|$499,159
|12/27/2022
|Carin Marcy Barth
|Director
|5,000
|$23.99
|$119,950
|12/28/2022
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|3,650
|$24.09
|$87,921
|03/20/2023
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|15,935
|$25.15
|$400,765
And Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), the #18 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,208,697 worth of ET, which represents approximately 2.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ET is detailed in the table below:
ET — last trade: $12.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/08/2022
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,200,000
|$12.35
|$14,824,650
|11/15/2022
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|EVP (former CFO)
|8,500
|$12.05
|$102,425
|11/22/2022
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|500,000
|$12.36
|$6,180,000
|11/23/2022
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,300,000
|$12.39
|$16,107,000
|12/06/2022
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|EVP (former CFO)
|5,000
|$12.00
|$60,000
|02/22/2023
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,339,398
|$12.99
|$17,398,780
|02/23/2023
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,660,602
|$13.05
|$21,670,856
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
ETF Finder
GLBZ Historical Stock Prices
KIOR Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.