Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 2.39% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,690,462 worth of EPD, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $26.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/23/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $24.88 $248,824 12/20/2022 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 21,150 $23.60 $499,159 12/27/2022 Carin Marcy Barth Director 5,000 $23.99 $119,950 12/28/2022 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 3,650 $24.09 $87,921 03/20/2023 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 15,935 $25.15 $400,765

And Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), the #18 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,208,697 worth of ET, which represents approximately 2.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ET is detailed in the table below:

ET — last trade: $12.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/08/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,200,000 $12.35 $14,824,650 11/15/2022 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP (former CFO) 8,500 $12.05 $102,425 11/22/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 500,000 $12.36 $6,180,000 11/23/2022 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,300,000 $12.39 $16,107,000 12/06/2022 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP (former CFO) 5,000 $12.00 $60,000 02/22/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,339,398 $12.99 $17,398,780 02/23/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,660,602 $13.05 $21,670,856

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 ETF Finder

 GLBZ Historical Stock Prices

 KIOR Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.