Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), which makes up 0.10% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $136,280 worth of GEL, making it the #66 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GEL:

GEL — last trade: $12.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2021 Grant E. Sims Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $8.38 $83,761 08/09/2021 Edward T. Flynn President, Genesis Alkali, LLC 29,000 $8.34 $241,860 08/10/2021 James E. Davison Director 26,896 $8.23 $221,423 08/20/2021 James E. Davison Director 25,000 $7.74 $193,500

