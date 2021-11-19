Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TOLZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 12.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), which makes up 0.10% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $136,280 worth of GEL, making it the #66 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GEL:
GEL — last trade: $12.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2021
|Grant E. Sims
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$8.38
|$83,761
|08/09/2021
|Edward T. Flynn
|President, Genesis Alkali, LLC
|29,000
|$8.34
|$241,860
|08/10/2021
|James E. Davison
|Director
|26,896
|$8.23
|$221,423
|08/20/2021
|James E. Davison
|Director
|25,000
|$7.74
|$193,500
