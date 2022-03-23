Markets
XRX

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TDIV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), which makes up 0.36% of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,477,385 worth of XRX, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XRX:

XRX — last trade: $20.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/28/2021 A. Scott Letier Director 4,384 $17.84 $78,231
10/29/2021 Carl C. Icahn 424,710 $17.93 $7,615,050
11/01/2021 Hernandez Margarita Palau Director 5,500 $18.72 $102,960

XRX

