Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TDIV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), which makes up 0.36% of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,477,385 worth of XRX, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XRX:
XRX — last trade: $20.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/28/2021
|A. Scott Letier
|Director
|4,384
|$17.84
|$78,231
|10/29/2021
|Carl C. Icahn
|424,710
|$17.93
|$7,615,050
|11/01/2021
|Hernandez Margarita Palau
|Director
|5,500
|$18.72
|$102,960
