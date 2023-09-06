News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TAN

September 06, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 15.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), which makes up 8.91% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $144,559,308 worth of ENPH, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENPH:

ENPH — last trade: $127.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/26/2023 Thurman J. Rodgers Director 32,900 $166.88 $5,490,467
04/26/2023 Thurman J. Rodgers Director 27,900 $163.76 $4,568,913
05/02/2023 Mandy Yang VP, Chief Financial Officer 3,500 $156.86 $549,022

