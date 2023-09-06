Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TAN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 15.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), which makes up 8.91% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $144,559,308 worth of ENPH, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENPH:
ENPH — last trade: $127.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/26/2023
|Thurman J. Rodgers
|Director
|32,900
|$166.88
|$5,490,467
|04/26/2023
|Thurman J. Rodgers
|Director
|27,900
|$163.76
|$4,568,913
|05/02/2023
|Mandy Yang
|VP, Chief Financial Officer
|3,500
|$156.86
|$549,022
