Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TAN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 16.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY), which makes up 3.45% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $87,388,895 worth of ARRY, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARRY:

ARRY — last trade: $22.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/16/2022 Nipul M. Patel Chief Financial Officer 4,560 $21.95 $100,092 08/26/2022 Gerrard Schmid Director 7,000 $21.66 $151,650

