Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TAN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 16.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY), which makes up 3.45% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $87,388,895 worth of ARRY, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARRY:
ARRY — last trade: $22.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/16/2022
|Nipul M. Patel
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,560
|$21.95
|$100,092
|08/26/2022
|Gerrard Schmid
|Director
|7,000
|$21.66
|$151,650
