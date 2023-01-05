Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TAN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 15.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), which makes up 10.57% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $253,020,045 worth of FSLR, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSLR:
FSLR — last trade: $146.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2022
|Patrick James Buehler
|Chief Quality and Rel. Officer
|489
|$102.10
|$49,927
|08/05/2022
|Georges Antoun
|Chief Commercial Officer
|9,946
|$100.53
|$999,871
|08/01/2022
|Alexander R. Bradley
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,990
|$100.56
|$200,114
