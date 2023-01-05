Markets
FSLR

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TAN

January 05, 2023 — 10:05 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 15.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), which makes up 10.57% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $253,020,045 worth of FSLR, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FSLR:

FSLR — last trade: $146.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2022 Patrick James Buehler Chief Quality and Rel. Officer 489 $102.10 $49,927
08/05/2022 Georges Antoun Chief Commercial Officer 9,946 $100.53 $999,871
08/01/2022 Alexander R. Bradley Chief Financial Officer 1,990 $100.56 $200,114

