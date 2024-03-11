Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of SOXX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) shows an impressive 15.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 14.39% of the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $644,995,212 worth of INTC, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/01/2023 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 6,775 $36.80 $249,333 11/09/2023 Lip BU Tan Director 66,000 $37.84 $2,497,631 01/29/2024 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 3,000 $43.36 $130,083 02/01/2024 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 2,800 $42.74 $119,671

And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), the #30 largest holding among components of the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $44,494,309 worth of WOLF, which represents approximately 0.99% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WOLF is detailed in the table below:

WOLF — last trade: $27.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/24/2023 Thomas H. Werner Director 683 $32.05 $21,889 02/02/2024 Darren R. Jackson Director 10,000 $25.80 $257,954 02/02/2024 Stacy J. Smith Director 9,450 $26.35 $249,018 02/02/2024 John B. Replogle Director 10,000 $26.04 $260,358

