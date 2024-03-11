Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of SOXX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) shows an impressive 15.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 14.39% of the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $644,995,212 worth of INTC, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/01/2023
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|6,775
|$36.80
|$249,333
|11/09/2023
|Lip BU Tan
|Director
|66,000
|$37.84
|$2,497,631
|01/29/2024
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|3,000
|$43.36
|$130,083
|02/01/2024
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|2,800
|$42.74
|$119,671
And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), the #30 largest holding among components of the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $44,494,309 worth of WOLF, which represents approximately 0.99% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WOLF is detailed in the table below:
WOLF — last trade: $27.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/24/2023
|Thomas H. Werner
|Director
|683
|$32.05
|$21,889
|02/02/2024
|Darren R. Jackson
|Director
|10,000
|$25.80
|$257,954
|02/02/2024
|Stacy J. Smith
|Director
|9,450
|$26.35
|$249,018
|02/02/2024
|John B. Replogle
|Director
|10,000
|$26.04
|$260,358
