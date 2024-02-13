News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of RZV

February 13, 2024

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), which makes up 1.65% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,133,553 worth of UNFI, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNFI:

UNFI — last trade: $17.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/04/2023 J. Alexander Douglas Jr. Chief Executive Officer 11,265 $13.32 $150,050
10/05/2023 John W. Howard CFO 5,490 $13.68 $75,103

And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), the #104 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,041,626 worth of LUMN, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN is detailed in the table below:

LUMN — last trade: $1.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/02/2023 Kathleen E. Johnson President & CEO 1,000,000 $0.97 $970,000
11/03/2023 Christopher Stansbury EVP and CFO 500,000 $1.10 $549,450
11/07/2023 James Fowler Director 70,000 $1.40 $97,916

