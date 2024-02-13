Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of RZV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), which makes up 1.65% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,133,553 worth of UNFI, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNFI:
UNFI — last trade: $17.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/04/2023
|J. Alexander Douglas Jr.
|Chief Executive Officer
|11,265
|$13.32
|$150,050
|10/05/2023
|John W. Howard
|CFO
|5,490
|$13.68
|$75,103
And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), the #104 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,041,626 worth of LUMN, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN is detailed in the table below:
LUMN — last trade: $1.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/02/2023
|Kathleen E. Johnson
|President & CEO
|1,000,000
|$0.97
|$970,000
|11/03/2023
|Christopher Stansbury
|EVP and CFO
|500,000
|$1.10
|$549,450
|11/07/2023
|James Fowler
|Director
|70,000
|$1.40
|$97,916
