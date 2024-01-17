Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of RZV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), which makes up 1.10% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,775,930 worth of AAP, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAP:
AAP — last trade: $61.40 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/13/2023
|Eugene I. Lee Jr.
|Director
|8,670
|$57.65
|$499,818
|12/05/2023
|Kristen L. Soler
|EVP, Chief HR Officer
|1,000
|$52.87
|$52,868
|12/08/2023
|Kristen L. Soler
|EVP, Chief HR Officer
|500
|$55.60
|$27,800
And Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN), the #113 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $926,708 worth of HAIN, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HAIN is detailed in the table below:
HAIN — last trade: $11.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/15/2023
|Wendy P. Davidson
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$10.00
|$99,998
|09/15/2023
|Steven R. Golliher
|Global Ch Supply Chain Officer
|30,000
|$10.16
|$304,803
|11/09/2023
|Wendy P. Davidson
|President and CEO
|15,000
|$10.92
|$163,818
|11/13/2023
|Carlyn R. Taylor
|Director
|18,175
|$11.00
|$199,925
|11/15/2023
|Dawn M. Zier
|Director
|5,000
|$11.25
|$56,250
