Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of RZV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), which makes up 1.10% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,775,930 worth of AAP, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAP:

AAP — last trade: $61.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/13/2023 Eugene I. Lee Jr. Director 8,670 $57.65 $499,818 12/05/2023 Kristen L. Soler EVP, Chief HR Officer 1,000 $52.87 $52,868 12/08/2023 Kristen L. Soler EVP, Chief HR Officer 500 $55.60 $27,800

And Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN), the #113 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF (RZV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $926,708 worth of HAIN, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HAIN is detailed in the table below:

HAIN — last trade: $11.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/15/2023 Wendy P. Davidson President and CEO 10,000 $10.00 $99,998 09/15/2023 Steven R. Golliher Global Ch Supply Chain Officer 30,000 $10.16 $304,803 11/09/2023 Wendy P. Davidson President and CEO 15,000 $10.92 $163,818 11/13/2023 Carlyn R. Taylor Director 18,175 $11.00 $199,925 11/15/2023 Dawn M. Zier Director 5,000 $11.25 $56,250

