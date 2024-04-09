Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of RSPS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), which makes up 2.29% of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,279,251 worth of DLTR, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DLTR:
DLTR — last trade: $128.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/20/2023
|Ridge LP Mantle
|738,862
|$134.37
|$99,281,877
|03/18/2024
|Daniel J. Heinrich
|Director
|1,000
|$127.85
|$127,850
|04/01/2024
|Jeffrey A. Davis
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,800
|$136.00
|$244,794
