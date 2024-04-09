Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of RSPS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), which makes up 2.29% of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,279,251 worth of DLTR, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DLTR:

DLTR — last trade: $128.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/20/2023 Ridge LP Mantle 738,862 $134.37 $99,281,877 03/18/2024 Daniel J. Heinrich Director 1,000 $127.85 $127,850 04/01/2024 Jeffrey A. Davis Chief Financial Officer 1,800 $136.00 $244,794

