News & Insights

Markets
DLTR

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of RSPS

April 09, 2024 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), which makes up 2.29% of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,279,251 worth of DLTR, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DLTR:

DLTR — last trade: $128.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/20/2023 Ridge LP Mantle 738,862 $134.37 $99,281,877
03/18/2024 Daniel J. Heinrich Director 1,000 $127.85 $127,850
04/01/2024 Jeffrey A. Davis Chief Financial Officer 1,800 $136.00 $244,794

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 AKA Videos
 YEXT Stock Predictions
 RPG Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.