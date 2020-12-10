Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ROKT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX), which makes up 4.011544% of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $433,525.62 worth of RTX, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RTX:
RTX — last trade: $73.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/29/2020
|Frank R. Jimenez
|EVP and General Counsel
|1,000
|$52.57
|$52,570
|10/29/2020
|Thomas A. Kennedy
|Executive Chairman
|19,059
|$52.47
|$1,000,016
|10/28/2020
|Gregory Hayes
|President and CEO
|55,000
|$54.82
|$3,014,998
