Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of RNSC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), which makes up 1.29% of the Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $131,964 worth of OMI, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OMI:
OMI — last trade: $27.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/10/2020
|Michael C. Riordan
|Director
|20,000
|$13.67
|$273,450
|08/07/2020
|Robert J. Henkel
|Director
|10,000
|$12.96
|$129,600
|08/07/2020
|Robert C. Sledd
|Director
|20,000
|$12.99
|$259,900
|01/15/2021
|Robert J. Henkel
|Director
|1,000
|$27.11
|$27,110
And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), the #32 largest holding among components of the Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $38,488 worth of BBBY, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BBBY is detailed in the table below:
BBBY — last trade: $30.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/02/2020
|Harriet Edelman
|Director
|7,500
|$19.94
|$149,550
|11/02/2020
|Joshua Schechter
|Director
|3,000
|$20.23
|$60,690
|11/11/2020
|Joshua Schechter
|Director
|1,500
|$19.86
|$29,798
