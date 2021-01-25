Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of RNSC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), which makes up 1.29% of the Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $131,964 worth of OMI, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OMI:

OMI — last trade: $27.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/10/2020 Michael C. Riordan Director 20,000 $13.67 $273,450
08/07/2020 Robert J. Henkel Director 10,000 $12.96 $129,600
08/07/2020 Robert C. Sledd Director 20,000 $12.99 $259,900
01/15/2021 Robert J. Henkel Director 1,000 $27.11 $27,110

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), the #32 largest holding among components of the Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $38,488 worth of BBBY, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BBBY is detailed in the table below:

BBBY — last trade: $30.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/02/2020 Harriet Edelman Director 7,500 $19.94 $149,550
11/02/2020 Joshua Schechter Director 3,000 $20.23 $60,690
11/11/2020 Joshua Schechter Director 1,500 $19.86 $29,798

