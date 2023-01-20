Markets
HASI

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of REM

January 20, 2023 — 09:52 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 4.66% of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $32,483,317 worth of HASI, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:

HASI — last trade: $32.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/12/2022 Jeffrey Eckel President and CEO 2,300 $43.75 $100,625
08/25/2022 Marc T. Pangburn EVP and Co-CIO 2,500 $39.95 $99,875
11/09/2022 Marc T. Pangburn EVP and Co-CIO 2,500 $28.85 $72,125
11/10/2022 Steven G. Osgood Director 1,000 $32.10 $32,100
11/09/2022 Nathaniel Rose EVP & CIO 10,000 $28.94 $289,390
11/09/2022 Jeffrey Eckel President and CEO 10,000 $29.26 $292,600
11/09/2022 Jeffrey Lipson Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $29.25 $29,250
11/09/2022 Richard J. Osborne Director 1,000 $28.58 $28,580
11/10/2022 Lizabeth A. Ardisana Director 825 $30.80 $25,406

And MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA), the #14 largest holding among components of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $15,844,270 worth of MFA, which represents approximately 2.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MFA is detailed in the table below:

MFA — last trade: $11.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/14/2022 Stephen D. Yarad Chief Financial Officer 2,275 $10.80 $24,570
09/15/2022 Bryan Wulfsohn SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr 3,000 $10.75 $32,250
09/14/2022 Craig L. Knutson CEO and President 2,471 $10.81 $26,712
09/14/2022 Robin Josephs Director 2,350 $10.67 $25,074

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Closed End Funds List
 COHN Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding YCB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HASI
MFA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.