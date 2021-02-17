Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of REGL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), which makes up 1.74% of the ProShares ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,546,798 worth of MDU, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MDU:

MDU — last trade: $27.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/20/2020 David M. Sparby Director 2,000 $22.52 $45,040 11/11/2020 Jason L. Vollmer VP, CFO & Treasurer 1,000 $24.93 $24,925

