Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of REGL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), which makes up 1.74% of the ProShares ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,546,798 worth of MDU, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MDU:
MDU — last trade: $27.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/20/2020
|David M. Sparby
|Director
|2,000
|$22.52
|$45,040
|11/11/2020
|Jason L. Vollmer
|VP, CFO & Treasurer
|1,000
|$24.93
|$24,925
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.