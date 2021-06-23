Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of QABA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 15.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI), which makes up 1.55% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,181,191 worth of PPBI, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PPBI:

PPBI — last trade: $43.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/19/2021 Joseph L. Garrett Director 500 $38.44 $19,220
06/09/2021 Jaynie M. Studenmund Director 4,200 $46.59 $195,678

And ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB), the #80 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $555,552 worth of CNOB, which represents approximately 0.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNOB is detailed in the table below:

CNOB — last trade: $26.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/08/2021 Katherin Nukk-freeman Director 450 $23.25 $10,463
06/15/2021 Stephen T. Boswell Director 2,200 $27.19 $59,821

