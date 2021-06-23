Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of QABA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 15.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI), which makes up 1.55% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,181,191 worth of PPBI, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PPBI:
PPBI — last trade: $43.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/19/2021
|Joseph L. Garrett
|Director
|500
|$38.44
|$19,220
|06/09/2021
|Jaynie M. Studenmund
|Director
|4,200
|$46.59
|$195,678
And ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB), the #80 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $555,552 worth of CNOB, which represents approximately 0.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNOB is detailed in the table below:
CNOB — last trade: $26.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/08/2021
|Katherin Nukk-freeman
|Director
|450
|$23.25
|$10,463
|06/15/2021
|Stephen T. Boswell
|Director
|2,200
|$27.19
|$59,821
